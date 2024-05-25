HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,934 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of AMD traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.36. 54,868,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,877,128. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.