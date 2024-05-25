HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 196.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,188. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $489.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.23. The stock has a market cap of $440.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

