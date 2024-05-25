HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 325 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after acquiring an additional 322,254 shares during the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,495,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 694,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 358,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $117.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

