HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,880. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $408.43.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock worth $57,207,154. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

