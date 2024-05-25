HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 158,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,270. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

