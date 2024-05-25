HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 328 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 190,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 218,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,497,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $88.94. 2,493,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $90.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

