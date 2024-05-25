HCR Wealth Advisors Takes $485,000 Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,863 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,716,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,994,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,876.8% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 595,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 564,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 393,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.33. 745,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.