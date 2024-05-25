HCR Wealth Advisors Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 51,059.8% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.14. The firm has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.