Head-To-Head Survey: nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) versus United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

nLIGHT has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Microelectronics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 1 2 0 2.67 United Microelectronics 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for nLIGHT and United Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

nLIGHT currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.40%. United Microelectronics has a consensus price target of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 3.91%. Given nLIGHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares nLIGHT and United Microelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $200.36 million 3.13 -$41.67 million ($1.02) -12.92 United Microelectronics $7.25 billion 2.96 $1.95 billion $0.70 12.24

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Microelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and United Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -23.81% -17.86% -14.69% United Microelectronics 24.79% 15.60% 9.85%

Summary

United Microelectronics beats nLIGHT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

