Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hello Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 72.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,586,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 666,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 69,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of Hello Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.52. 1,708,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,424. Hello Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.28 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MOMO

Hello Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.