Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.67). 9,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,186% from the average session volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.60).

The firm has a market cap of £1.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.53.

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

