Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.08.

A number of research firms have commented on HES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.24. Hess has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $167.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average is $147.67.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

