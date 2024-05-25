HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $220,219.47 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011485 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,130.24 or 1.00009347 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011498 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00109054 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003667 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,452,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048725 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $261,147.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

