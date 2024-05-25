Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Head to Head Analysis

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) and Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Home Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 15.56% 8.69% 0.82% Home Bancorp 20.66% 10.65% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $179.01 million 1.90 $30.04 million $2.44 12.08 Home Bancorp $178.30 million 1.68 $40.24 million $4.74 7.76

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Home Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Home Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Home Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares and Home Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Home Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Home Bancorp has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Home Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Home Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancorp pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Home Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats Guaranty Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online and mobile banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers credit cards and online banking services. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

