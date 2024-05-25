Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CFO Glen W. Brown Sells 2,900 Shares

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) CFO Glen W. Brown sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock remained flat at $11.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730. The company has a market cap of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

