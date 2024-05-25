Hoylecohen LLC Acquires Shares of 23,322 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.68. 2,512,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

