Hoylecohen LLC Buys 4,145 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after purchasing an additional 449,639 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after buying an additional 6,525,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after buying an additional 5,054,597 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,098,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,760,000 after acquiring an additional 374,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,604,000 after acquiring an additional 149,130 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VGK traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,075. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

