Hoylecohen LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after buying an additional 444,862 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after acquiring an additional 608,062 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.54. 1,051,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.