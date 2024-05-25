Hoylecohen LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,611 shares of company stock worth $546,839 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.81. 1,270,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average of $193.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.61.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

