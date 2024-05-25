Hoylecohen LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,422,000 after buying an additional 395,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 937,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,835. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $63.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

