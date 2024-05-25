Hoylecohen LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $4,456,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.43. 3,085,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.69. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $374.09 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

