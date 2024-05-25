Hoylecohen LLC Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.89. 2,587,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average of $173.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $125.01 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

