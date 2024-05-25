Hoylecohen LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 264,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,353,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

