Hoylecohen LLC Raises Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,110.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. 5,471,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,658,326. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.