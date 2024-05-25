Hoylecohen LLC Sells 1,293 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $465,563,000 after acquiring an additional 673,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $523,185,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $415,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,821,000 after purchasing an additional 95,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock traded up $10.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.13. 7,641,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average is $137.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

