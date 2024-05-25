Hoylecohen LLC Sells 3,327 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AES by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 57.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AES by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. 7,006,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

