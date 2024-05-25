Hoylecohen LLC Sells 577 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 42,434,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,530,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

