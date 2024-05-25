Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,986,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,124,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

