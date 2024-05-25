Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Hub Group has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hub Group to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. 282,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,301. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.54.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

