i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.53

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 1344798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IAU
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 115.35%. The business had revenue of C$35.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0264607 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at i-80 Gold
In other news, Director John A. Begeman sold 20,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. In other i-80 Gold news, Director John Seaman sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$55,916.00. Also, Director John A. Begeman sold 20,000 shares of i-80 Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $136,866. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.
i-80 Gold Company Profile
i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.