IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $580.38.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $516.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $135,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 260,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,317,000 after buying an additional 166,751 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,001,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.