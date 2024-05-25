iFabric (TSE:IFA) Trading 4% Higher

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. Approximately 13,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 7,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

iFabric Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.97 million, a PE ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.16.

About iFabric

iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other. The Intimate Apparel segment designs, purchases, and distributes intimate apparel comprising a range of specialty bras, including patented reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products, as well as distributes a range of apparel accessories under the Coconut Grove Intimates trade name.

