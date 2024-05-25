Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,907 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 615,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $52,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after buying an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $264,636,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,413. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $213.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.