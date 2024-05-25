Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.04

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.50. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 3,053 shares.
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
