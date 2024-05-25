Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.04

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.50. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 3,053 shares.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0666 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -56.25%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

