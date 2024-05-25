Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.04

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXFGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.50. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 3,053 shares.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0666 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -56.25%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

