Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Shares Down 0.4%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.40. 3,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

