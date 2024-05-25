Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Major Shareholder Sells $16,800,000.00 in Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,697,224 shares in the company, valued at $20,364,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
CTV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 231,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,973. Innovid Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.
Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovid Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Monday, May 20th.
Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.
