Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Major Shareholder Sells $16,800,000.00 in Stock

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sequoia Capital Israel Iv Hold sold 8,000,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,697,224 shares in the company, valued at $20,364,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CTV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 231,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,973. Innovid Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. Innovid had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovid Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovid by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 331,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovid by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 279,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovid during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Innovid by 29.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

