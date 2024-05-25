Insider Buying: ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Buys 4,550 Shares of Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard purchased 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$13.97 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,572.60 ($42,381.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through Commodities and Life Sciences segments. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

