Insider Buying: National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Insider Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) insider Sarah (Carolyn) Kay bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$34.75 ($23.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,125.00 ($34,750.00).

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.83. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.02%.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

