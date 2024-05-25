Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $443,580.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $654,300.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $825,360.00.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.57. 229,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,759 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after purchasing an additional 282,089 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,866,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 166,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

