Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $443,580.00.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $654,300.00.
- On Thursday, February 29th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00.
- On Monday, February 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $825,360.00.
Diodes Price Performance
Shares of DIOD stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.57. 229,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,759 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after purchasing an additional 282,089 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,866,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 166,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
