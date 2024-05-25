Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,893.10 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,893.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $25,105.50.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $2,415.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 235,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,707. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

