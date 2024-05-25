Insider Selling: Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fabrinet Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.07. The stock had a trading volume of 400,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,604. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $97.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.73 and a 200-day moving average of $191.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

