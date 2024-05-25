Insider Selling: General Electric (NYSE:GE) SVP Sells 45,309 Shares of Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $167.33. 5,500,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,409. The stock has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average is $143.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.76 and a 52-week high of $170.80.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.