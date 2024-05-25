Insider Selling: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Sells 3,247 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,247 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $96,273.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,294,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Immunovant Trading Up 2.0 %

IMVT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. 739,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $2,599,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,862,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,163,000 after purchasing an additional 259,481 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 117.0% during the first quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 34.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,882,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 484,332 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMVT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

