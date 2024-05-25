Insider Selling: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Insider Sells 875 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.15. The company had a trading volume of 691,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,335. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Leidos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Leidos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,554,000 after buying an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,191,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,344,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

