Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Sells $23,774.91 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $23,774.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 526,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,122.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brendan Sheehey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $68,532.48.

Honest Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Honest stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 923,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,936. The company has a market cap of $271.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $90.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. On average, research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Honest by 57.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 973.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 390,022 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

