Insight Holdings Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises 0.1% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.96.

WDAY traded down $39.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.91. 15,622,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.94 and a 200 day moving average of $269.23. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.68 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

