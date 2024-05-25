Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Trading Down 0.1%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.32. 29,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 58,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 630.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Stories

