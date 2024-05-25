Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Trading Down 0.5%

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.11. 2,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.27.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 1,732.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

