Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,922 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,590 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.17. 1,319,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $163.26 and a 1-year high of $280.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

