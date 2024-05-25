Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114,801 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,677,000 after buying an additional 180,093 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in State Street by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,170,000 after purchasing an additional 537,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in State Street by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,812. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

